Warner Bros. Reveals The Conjuring 3’s Spooky Official Title

Without a doubt, The Conjuring franchise is one of the most profitable and beloved in the horror genre, and it’s not hard to see why that is. Not only did the first two installments genuinely terrify millions of moviegoers around the world, but the series has also paved the way for an entire cinematic universe, which has since brought us films like The Nun and also three Annabelle movies. And things don’t look to be slowing down any time soon in regards to either of those sub-franchises.

But circling back to the mainline series, and we know that The Conjuring 3 will be with us next year, arriving in the fall of 2020, and apparently, it’s going to be another terrifying outing. At least, that’s what we gather from the film’s official title, which was just revealed today.

Warner Bros. has announced that The Conjuring 3 will be called The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Directed by The Curse of La Llorona‘s Michael Chaves, it’ll bring fans a chilling new tale of terror, with the recently released synopsis reading as follows:

“The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

New Photos Show Off The Haunted Real-Life House From The Conjuring 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as Ed and Lorraine Warren, with Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard rounding out the cast. And though the absence of James Wan behind the camera may be worrisome for fans, the horror guru has already assured us that the threequel is in safe hands with Chaves.

Can the movie can live up to all the hype that’s being placed upon it though and follow in the footsteps of two excellent horror films that folks hold in very high regard? We’ll find out when The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It creeps into theaters on September 11th, 2020