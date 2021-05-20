Home / movies

First The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Reactions Promise A Scary Sequel

Horror sequels are notorious for failing to maintain any sort of consistency, with virtually every big name property under the sun succumbing to the law of diminishing returns at one stage or another, before the inevitable reboot or remake comes along and the cycle begins anew.

While the shared universe has suffered its fair share of ups and downs already, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is looking to keep up the high levels of critical acclaim and audience enthusiasm that greeted the first two outings for Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s Lorraine and Ed Warren.

The third installment faces an even tougher task without franchise architect and creative driving force James Wan behind the camera, but his protege Michael Chavez cut his teeth on The Conjuring Universe’s The Curse of La Llorona, so on the surface the series appears to be in good hands. The first social media reactions to The Devil Made Me Do It have arrived online ahead of the movie’s release two weeks from tomorrow, and you can check them out below.

From the sound of things, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has slapped a fresh coat of paint on the tried and trusted formula by tackling the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who was facing trail for murder and claimed demonic possession at the time the crimes were committed as the grounds for his defense. Chaves promised bigger and darker, as well as teasing he’d blow the doors right off the haunted house genre, and it looks as though he may have succeeded in that task based on the generally positive responses to the next chapter in the saga.

