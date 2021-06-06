The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Scares Its Way To The Top Of Box Office

The theatrical industry might finally be in the throes of a resurgence after well over a year stuck in the doldrums, but it’s still a sign of the unprecedented times that we’re talking about two horror movies battling at the top of the box office in the first weekend of June, with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It conquering A Quiet Place Part II thanks to a $24 million debut.

While that’s the lowest opening frame yet for Ed and Lorraine Warren, let’s not overlook the fact that business is only in the earliest days of returning to normality, while the third installment in the series and eighth overall for the shared universe also premiered simultaneously on HBO Max.

That being said, the Conjuring brand is now closing in on a global tally of $2 billion, and The Devil Made Me Do It is the sixth of Warner Bros.’ eight hybrid releases to date that have opened at number one going back to Wonder Woman 1984, so it hasn’t signalled the death knell of the cinematic experience just yet, despite what the doomsayers may have been proclaiming.

After a record-breaking bow last weekend, A Quiet Place Part II is set to take second place with a solid $19.5 million, with Cruella rounding out the top three after bringing in an additional $11.2 million, which is good news for a title that’s available to fans for $30 at the push of a button via Disney Plus Premier Access. Meanwhile, fourth spot goes to the animated Spirit Untamed with a projected $6.2 million.

Raya and the Last Dragon is still holding firm in the Top 10 as well, despite having been released fourteen weeks ago, but for the second consecutive weekend, it’s good news for the horror genre above all else, thanks largely to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.