Conservative moms demand ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ boycott for ‘pushing the LGBTQ agenda’

Hollywood has been making a concerted drive to increase diversity and representation across the board, but one of the downsides of doing the right thing is that some people aren’t going to be too happy about it. Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest to come under fire from the One Million Moms organization, who also had plenty to say in the buildup to Eternals, too.

The PG-13 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster is a candy-colored, neon-lit, dad rock-soundtracked, irreverent blast of what’s turned out to be hugely polarizing fun, but as you can read below, OMM aren’t best pleased about the way Taika Waititi’s ode to 1980s excess has depicted several characters, both major and background.

“Rated PG-13, Thor: Love and Thunder includes many LGBTQ innuendos and an abundance of euphemisms, but a few scenes are not downplayed at all. The alien character named Korg mentions having two dads, and he has hand sex with another member of his species. The bisexual goddess, King Valkyrie, kisses another woman’s hand to show interest. An Asgardian kid insists on going by a gender-neutral name. And the gay romantic tension between Thor and Star-Lord is apparent but played off as a gag.”

Despite both Kevin Feige and his trusted lieutenant Victoria Alonso making it perfectly clear that the MCU is moving with the times, the group are still bearing umbrage with Thor: Love and Thunder. Lest we forget, many of their issues stem from a CGI alien made out of rocks, a child who wants to pay homage to Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, and a millennia-old warrior who rides into battle on a flying horse, and now oversees a kingdom/tourist destination.

Given that Thor: Love and Thunder will pass $500 million at the box office after only a week in a half in release by this time on Monday, the boycott clearly isn’t going very well.