A Controversial New Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix Today

Up until a few weeks ago, most Netflix subscribers had likely never even heard of Cuties, but thanks to a pretty tasteless poster promoting the new film, the French coming-of-age drama has found itself as one of 2020’s most controversial movies, and the uproar doesn’t seem to be dying down.

It might be a critically acclaimed and award-winning flick, one that marks director Maïmouna Doucouré as a talent to keep an eye on, but thanks to that aforementioned poster, all the buzz surrounding Cuties at the moment is of the negative variety. Indeed, petitions have been launched to have it pulled from the streaming site, while social media campaigns are calling on subscribers to cancel their Netflix accounts.

But they say that there’s no such thing as bad publicity and that’s seemingly true. Though it didn’t make much of an impact when it dropped on the platform earlier this week, in the days since arriving, Cuties has rocketed up the charts, now sitting as the seventh most-watched film on Netflix.

Obviously, a large chunk of the people checking the movie out are doing so out of sheer curiosity or intrigue to see what all the fuss is about, and probably don’t have much genuine interest in watching it. But still, the fact that it’s pulling in so many viewers can only be good news for Doucouré, as it means her film is now being seen by a much wider audience than it otherwise might’ve if there wasn’t so much buzz around it.

Tell us, though, will you be checking out Cuties on Netflix this weekend? Or has all the controversy surrounding it turned you off? Let us know down below.