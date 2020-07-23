A Controversial Robert Pattinson Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

Robert Pattinson may have scored his breakout role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before shooting to global fame as part of The Twilight Saga, but almost as soon as his time as Edward Cullen ended following the conclusion of the multi-billion dollar series, he immediately embarked on a mission to reinvent himself.

A lot of actors that play major parts in blockbuster franchises at a young age can often find themselves becoming typecast, but Pattinson actively sought out challenging projects that would test his capabilities as a genuine dramatic talent. A string of acclaimed roles in diverse independent movies like Good Time, High Life and The Lighthouse saw him establish a reputation as one of the best young talents in the industry, and now he finds himself back in big budget territory and facing huge expectations after taking on one of the most iconic and coveted roles in cinema in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

One of Pattinson’s first movies that showed his potential as a leading man outside of Twilight though came in 2010’s Remember Me, which arrived sandwiched in between the releases of New Moon and Eclipse and hits Netflix next month, on August 1st. The coming-of-age romance was a minor hit after earning $56 million at the box office on a budget of $16 million, with the star best-known as a sparkling vampire at that point receiving widespread praise for his work.

However, Remember Me also came under a lot of fire for a third-act twist that many labeled as borderline offensive, which we won’t spoil for you here. The very controversial ending aside though, the movie also didn’t fare too well with critics, either, and holds a 27% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It might rank as one of the more forgotten entries on his filmography, then, but fans who want to see one of Robert Pattinson‘s first major non-Twilight roles in more dramatic fare will be able to check out Remember Me for themselves when it lands on Netflix next month.