The full official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally made its way online, and it shows more of what to expect from the long-awaited sequel releasing next month. But unlike most of the MCU’s recent offerings — which, it could be argued, have contributed to something of a slump for the franchise — director Ryan Coogler thinks he knows exactly what makes a successful superhero film tick.

The 36-year-old reveals his intentions with Namor, as played by Tenoch Huerta, in a new article published by Entertainment Weekly earlier today. Essentially, as the character has a unique look in the source material fans love, Coogler opted to keep this in place as it is something not really combined before on screen and will be a delight for people coming out to see the movie when it releases.

“I think with making these types of movies, you’ve got to lean into the weird stuff, or you risk missing what makes it fun. He’s got really unique features and things that don’t necessarily go together. He can breathe underwater, obviously, but he’s got these little wings on his ankles. He’s got pointy ears and walks around in his underwear. It’s all fun, man.”

Elsewhere in the article, Coogler adds the sequel is about foils to one’s character. He also says the film touches on loss — as former franchise star Chadwick Boseman recently died — and he hopes the piece ultimately comes across as an epic and intimate one.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres Nov. 11. The principal cast from the first movie is returning, and actor Richard Schiff has been cast in an undisclosed role as of this story’s filing. The movie is currently tracking for less than the first at the box office, though predictions have been known to be spectacularly wrong in the past, so the jury will remain out, for now.