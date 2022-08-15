Could Adam Scott be cast as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben in ‘Madame Web?’

Sony needs to be on point with Madame Web movie, as they have had some tough luck trying to enter the Spider-Man universe, but it looks like they might be on the right track. So far, the only name that has been officially released for the project is Dakota Johnson, who will be the star of the movie playing Cassandra Webb, one of the many different Madame Webs in the comic universe. There have been a lot of different names floating around for different actors and actresses to play different characters in the movie. Could Adam Scott be on that list?

Could Adam Scott play the role of Uncle Ben?

CBS / YouTube

One of those is Adam Scott, who could potentially play a young Uncle Ben. Fans all around the world know the story of Uncle Ben and his iconic quotes that help shape Spider-Man into the man and hero that he is. But what about the younger version of Uncle Ben?

Fans have gotten to see a younger version of Aunt May in the Marvel Spider-Man trilogy, so a younger version that stars Uncle Ben would make a lot of sense. Getting to see Uncle Ben grow and learn all of the wisdom that he has given to Peter over time would be a real treat for fans to be able to see. It is looking a lot like Adam would be a good choice to play the legendary uncle of the legendary superhero.

Who else might be in the movie?

Image via ComingSoon.net

One of the more surprising characters to get a role from what it looks like in this movie is Emma Roberts, who will be playing Peter’s biological mom, Mary Parker. This will be a first, as fans have yet to see Mary Parker grace the big screen and are only used to Peter having his aunt and uncle around.

Sydney Sweeney will also take the screen in the upcoming film as Julia Carpenter, another version of Madame Web in the comics, but who also has been a version of Spider-Woman. It looks like Mattie Franklin, another version of Spider-Woman from the comics, will be played by Celeste O’Connor.

The last actress who appears to be in the movie is Isabela Merced, who will be playing Anya Corazon, Spider-Girl. With a star-studded cast, fans are cautiously optimistic about the future of the film and how it will impact the Sony Spider-Man legacy. Fans can catch the movie in theaters on October 6, 2023.