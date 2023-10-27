Could ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ get a sequel?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Is there anything better than one singular night at Freddy Fazbear’s mind-melting pizzeria? Oh yeah, three nights!

Or, in the case of Blumhouse’s hot streak as of late, perhaps it could turn out to be three installments focusing on the ongoing drama of Freddy and the gang’s sadistic animatronic warpath.

Much like David Gordon Green’s rebooted Halloween trilogy, which officially kickstarted back in 2018, the horror community has now shifted its focus toward Five Nights at Freddy’s — with a large portion of die-hard horror hounds and no-nonsense critics already notably split as to whether the spooky sensation is deserving of a sequel or not. Of course, it’s hard to tell exactly which direction the horror movie is headed with Blumhouse at the helm, but it’s certainly worth taking a second to pause and speculate with FNAF now officially available to watch on Peacock and in theaters.

Could FNAF actually get a sequel?

Screenshot via YouTube

Now that comfortable homebodies are enjoying the horror flick on Peacock and moviegoers are munching on popcorn at the cinema, it’s safe to say that regular spooky supporters don’t know for sure if the supernatural project will receive a sequel or not. That being said, several eye-opening interviews have undoubtedly given the horror community some hope in regards to Freddy and the gang making more appearances on the silver screen.

During an interview with Fangoria back in February, star Matthew Lillard hinted that the collaboration with Blumhouse would be for a “three-picture deal” in regards to Five Nights at Freddy’s, so perhaps a complete trilogy for the horror narrative is actually in the cards. On that same note, director Emma Tammi similarly teased in an interview with CBR that she’d be interested in the idea of a sequel and diving further into the narrative.

Alongside these interviews, the actual events within the movie have pointed towards a strong indication that we certainly haven’t seen the last of Freddy Fazbear and co. In the third act of the eye-popping horror extravaganza, it is revealed that William Afton (Matthew Lillard) is behind the kidnappings and eventual murders of several children back in the ‘80s, with one of the victims being Mike (Josh Hutcherson)’s brother. During the closing minutes, Afton exclaims “I always come back” as his body is electrocuted while he’s inside the Springtrap animatronic.

Because of these events, it remains incredibly likely that FNAF could receive a sequel. After all, Afton is definitely due to make a terrifying comeback while Balloon Boy has yet to cause his own mischief. Stay tuned!