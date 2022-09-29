Could ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ be in the works? Here’s what we know so far

Hocus Pocus 2 will launch on Disney Plus on September 30th, and fans are already getting hyped about the franchise’s future and talking about a potential third film. For years, Hocus Pocus 2 felt like something that was just out of reach, with rumors of a sequel beginning in 2014. The project has been incorrectly rumored so many times most presumed it would never become a reality.

Could there be a Hocus Pocus 3? Here is everything we know about the future of Hocus Pocus.

What are Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2?

Released in 1993, Hocus Pocus tells the story of the Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy). These sisters were killed by the residents of Salem, Massachusetts, as they kept stealing children. Before their deaths, however, they cast a spell that will allow them to return to life if a virgin lights a magical candle in their cottage on Halloween.

When Max Dennison (Omri Katz) does this, the witches return and quickly try to find a child so they can steal their soul and make their resurrection permanent, forcing Max and his sister Dani (Thora Birch) to find a way to destroy the witches again.

Hocus Pocus 2 will see a group of high school students fighting the Sanderson sisters as they return from the grave again, intent on causing as much chaos as possible.

Will there be a Hocus Pocus 3?

Fans are now curious if there will be a third film to round out the trilogy. Nothing has been confirmed at the moment, but Bette Midler discussed the possibility of it happening during the Hocus Pocus 2 promotional tour.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Midler said:

I’ve always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I’m glad we got to do it.

Interestingly, Middler also said:

I’d love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing. If there was a third one, of course, I’d sign on, but I don’t know how. I can’t imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It’s good for women.

Suggesting that if Disney comes knocking, she’ll be happy to go again.

During the interview, Kathy Najimy echoed several of Midler’s points, saying that:

I feel like we’re done. We’ve pulled every story you could pull out of this. I guess, never say never, but I feel grateful that we got to do it again. I don’t know that there are plans for a third one, but I know fans are dedicated to this film. I’m just happy we can bring this to them.

In an interview with Extra, Sarah Jessica Parker said she would be down to do a third movie, saying:

Bette is already starting rumors… I hitch my wagon to her star. If she wants to do a third one… No one says no to the Divine Miss M.

This reflects something Parker said during the Entertainment Weekly interview. After suggesting an animated film to round out the trilogy, Parker said:

Of course, I’d be happy to have a conversation, it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!

So it seems that there is a chance that a third Hocus Pocus film could be made. Like anything in Hollywood, however, it isn’t a sure bet, and who knows if the third film will ever become a reality.