Could Sydney Sweeney’s new horror movie ‘Immaculate’ be rated R?

Sydney Sweeney‘s latest film doesn’t have much in common with Euphoria.

Recommended Videos

The 26-year-old star made a name for herself on the mega-popular HBO drama, but she’s branching out into new(ish) territory with the impending release of Immaculate. The incoming flick is far from her first foray into horror, of course, but it may well be her best if initial reactions to the film’s first trailers are any indication.

People are already singing Sweeney’s praises as they stew in excitement for the psychological horror film‘s release. She ventured into similar territory with 2020’s Nocturne and her fans are more than ready to see how she handles horror the second time around.

What will Immaculate be rated?

The enthralling first trailer for Immaculate dropped just over two months ahead of the film’s March 2024 release, but it didn’t provide any specific details on the film’s rating. A number of its themes, including the overarching horror tones, point to an R rating, but it’s still unclear if Immaculate will manage to secure a potentially more lucrative PG-13.

A PG-13 rating is unlikely in Immaculate‘s case, unfortunately for Sweeney’s younger fans, given the film’s dark and bloody nature. That first trailer points to a sinister and occasionally gruesome plot, and PG-13 ratings typically exclude violence that is “both realistic and extreme or persistent.” It’s still hard to say whether or not Immaculate falls into that definition at this early stage, but it feels like a safe bet.

We should know for sure soon, but for now it’s safest to treat Immaculate as an R-rated film. It’s got clearly violent scenes with all that religious torture thrown in, and the presence of eerie, demonic visitors and at least one violent suicide seems to easily qualify the flick for the harsher rating.

Immaculate releases in theaters on March 22, 2024.