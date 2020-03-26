Crazy Star Wars Theory Says Mace Windu Planned To Take Over The Republic

When it comes to Star Wars, there are always ‘insane’ fan theories floating around on the internet, but this new one which suggests Mace Windu could’ve become a greater villain than Palpatine by the end of the Clone Wars lends a whole new definition to the word.

Mace has always been an integral part of the Prequel era, regardless of the medium, serving as the Master of the Jedi Council and a general in the Grand Army of the Republic in the war against the Confederacy of Independent Systems. Of course, if you delve deeper into the Expanded Universe, you’ll realize that Windu isn’t exactly the typical righteous Jedi who upholds all the traditions and the rules of the Council. In fact, he’s credited with creating a variant of Form VII lightsaber combat, which was the most aggressive and controversial form of dueling adopted by the Jedi, believed to lead the person who exercised it to the dark side.

Windu was able to channel his darkness, though, and practiced the art in case of an unexpected Sith resurgence. That’s how he was able to defeat Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith, a deed that even Grand Master Yoda failed at. But according to a new theory on Reddit, Mace had planned to take over the Republic just like Darth Sidious.

Yes, I know that sounds insane, but as u/ImpulsiveBeetle writes in his post on Reddit, the general was in the perfect position to wrestle for power after taking out Chancellor Palpatine. Imagine if he’d been able to go through with killing the Sith Lord and the Jedi decided to take control of the Republic. Who would be the perfect candidate to lead them? Granted, Yoda may have been the Grand Master of the Jedi Order, but Windu had more influence in the Council and even pulled the strings on many occasions.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that Windu never showed any kind of behavior in the Star Wars canon that’d give us a reason to question his character or allegiance to the light side, but I guess we’ll never know where he may have ended up if Anakin didn’t betray him.