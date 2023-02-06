Creature feature connoisseurs drag an unloved aquatic ripoff back up from the depths of irrelevancy

A high concept creature feature directed by a filmmaker with a proven track record, a monster designed by the inimitable Stan Winston, a talented cast of stars, and a premise that sounds suspiciously like Alien meets The Thing sounds destined to find cult classic status, which is about the most 1989’s Leviathan ended up with.

Helmed by Rambo: First Blood Part II and Cobra’s George P. Cosmatos, the effects-driven epic sought to capitalize in the increased popularity of both sci-fi tinged horror and aquatic adventures, even if all it had to show for it at the end of the day was less than $20 million in box office takings and a 24 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

via MGM

As the old saying goes, though, there is indeed an ass for every seat – and Redditors have been warming their cheeks by basking in the glow of Leviathan more than 30 years on from its release, with fans pouring one out for a gnarly monster mash that plays as incredibly dated when viewed through a modern lens, which ultimately ends up being part of its charm.

Peter Weller’s geologist and his crew head down to the bottom of the ocean for a mining project, only to discover a sinister and unexplainable life form has been awakened, and it begins murdering and mutating members of the team. The criticisms at the time that Leviathan was little more than a ripoff of much better movies is entirely valid and completely warranted, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be enjoyed for what it is.