‘Creed III’ adds a quartet of new cast members

Four more cast members were announced today for the upcoming MGM film Creed III: Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, and Mila Davis-Kent. They will join the previously announced cast, which includes Michael B. Jordan,Tessa Thompson, and Phylicia Rashad.



Selenis Leyva is best known for her work as Gloria Mendoza in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, and as Gabriela “Gabi” Cañero-Reed in Diary of a Future President. She is also the co-author of the book My Sister: How One Sibling’s Transition Changed Us Both. Thaddeus J. Mixson is best known for his work on the Disney Plus film, Safety. His big break came at age seven, when he danced, rapped, and charmed audiences on NBC’s Little Big Shots. Spence Moore II is best known for his roles on NBC’s A.P. Bio, the CW’s All American, and ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot. Mila Davis-Kent, nine years old, is a fresh face to the Hollywood scene, and was found during a national open call for deaf child actors.

Creed II Trailer



Creed III is the ninth installment in the Rocky franchise, and will be the first film without Sylvester Stallone starring in it but he remains a producer. It is a sequel to the first two Creed installments, Creed I and Creed II, and marks Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. The screenplay is based on an outline by Ryan Coogler and written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. It is set to be released in theaters on November 23, 2022.