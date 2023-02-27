‘Creed III’ star had no experience or interest in boxing before she joined the cast

Adonis “Donnie” Creed is set for his third bout with the box office this weekend as Creed III prepares to hit theaters. The third film in the Creed series and the first to be directed by star Michael B. Jordan, the sports drama looks determined to cement the franchise’s place as its own beast, beyond a trilogy of Rocky spinoffs.

Jordan returns as the eponymous fighter, as does Tessa Thompson as Bianca, Donnie’s wife, while Jonathan Majors joins the franchise as Damian “Dame” Anderson, Donnie’s childhood friend who never got a chance to prove himself in the ring and, now that he’s out of prison, is willing to do whatever it takes to seize that dream, even it means taking it from Donnie.

But it’s not just MCU stars propping up the cast of Creed III; making her feature film debut in the sports drama will be Mila Davis-Kent, who will portray a grown Amara Creed, the daughter of Donnie and Bianca who was born during the events of Creed II, and while plot details remain tight, it sounds like she’ll be following in her father’s footsteps and right hooks.

But such a motivation was something that Davis-Kent had to develop for herself on the fly. During a Creed III press conference attended by We Got This Covered, Davis-Kent revealed her nonchalance with boxing prior to joining the cast of Creed III; a nonchalance that was quickly dashed as the days went by on set.

“Prior to the film, I didn’t have any experience with boxing. And I wasn’t really interested in it, to be honest. But Ann, the Mitt Queen, taught me a lot of technique. So my character, when I got the role, I realized that being a boxer was part of that character. And so that made me more interested in it, because she was interested in being a boxer because her dad was.”

Nevertheless, it doesn’t sound like her newfound interest will translate to the more recreational parts of her life.

“So after I started doing it, I realized, you know, boxing is a lot of fun. I don’t think I’m gonna try to be a boxer in real life, [laugh] ’cause I’m kinda scared of being hit, to be honest. But, when I was doing it, I had a lot of fun. And I thought it was a great experience.”

We’ll just have to see what Amara gets up to while her dad defends his honor against Damian; for all we know, she could end up being the main character of the fourth film.

Creed III will release to theaters on March 3.