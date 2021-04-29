New Children Of The Corn Reboot Photos Will Give You The Creeps

The Stephen King business is still booming, and one of the most heavily-adapted authors of all-time continues to find his back catalogue being mined for inspiration across film and television. At the moment, there are no less than seventeen movies and nine episodic shows in various stages of development based on King’s tales, with AppleTV+’s Lisey’s Story next out of the gate when it premieres on June 4th.

One of the writer’s most well-known works is Children of the Corn, if only for the long-running horror franchise it went on to launch. The short story was first published in a March 1977 issue of Penthouse, with the feature film adaptation arriving in 1984. It wasn’t a great movie by any stretch of the imagination, but it somehow spawned nine sequels, and there’s even a prequel/reboot now coming our way.

The latest spin on Children of the Corn was shot last year in Australia in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, but still managed to get a limited theatrical rollout in October. There’s no word on when it’ll reach a wider audience, but a fresh batch of new images have been revealed this week, which you can check out below.

Written and directed by Kurt Wimmer, best known for Christian Bale actioner Equilibrium and stepping behind the camera for the first time since Milla Jovovich’s dismal Ultraviolet in 2006, Children of the Corn is a prequel set before the events of both King’s source material and the 1984 movie, following a 12 year-old girl in rural Nebraska who recruits other children to go on a bloody rampage. It sounds pretty formulaic, but the photos give off a suitably creepy vibe, and we’ll just have to wait and see how it fares whenever it gets a substantial theatrical or VOD release.