Critically Reviled Adam Sandler Comedy Is #2 Movie Across All Streaming Services

For better or for worse, an Adam Sandler comedy is reportedly dominating streaming on the internet according to the Neilson Streaming Charts.

Though the actor has shown a surprising dramatic range throughout his career, including in the excellent reversal-of-fortune drama Uncut Gems and the quirkily dark Punch Drunk Love, the actor is perhaps best known for his often low-brow comedies.

Critically speaking, his comedic films perhaps peaked in the ’90s and early aughts with classics like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Wedding Singer. However, his lesser-praised comedies of recent years have still pulled enough of an audience to keep cranking them out on a fairly regular basis.

Perhaps no film exemplifies that critically-reviled, but commercially satisfying dichotomy than 2010’s Grown Ups, whose Rotten Tomatoes score is a dismal 11% but boasts an impressive audience score of 62%, all things considered.

The new data comes to us from Nielson, whose ranking revealed Grown Ups to be the number two most popular movie across all streaming platforms. During the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 26, the film garnered 290 million minutes across both Netflix and Hulu.

The plot of the film centers around five good friends and former teammates who reunite for a Fourth of July holiday weekend following the passing of their beloved high school basketball coach.

Film co-stars Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, Mario Bello, and Maya Rudolph.

You can decide for yourself if the film lives up to the hype — or the disdain — of its reputation by catching Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups on Netflix now.