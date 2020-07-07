A Critically-Acclaimed War Movie Is Dominating The VOD Charts

With theaters around the world still taking baby steps towards a fully-fledged reopening, the vast majority of box office takings are being provided by drive-ins, which has recently seen Jurassic Park reclaim the title of the number one movie in the country for the first time in nearly three decades.

Of course, the VOD market is also experiencing a massive resurgence due to the widespread social effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, with studios initially releasing some big titles that only managed to spend a few weeks in cinemas before the doors were closed, with many lesser-known films being removed from the theatrical schedule entirely and sent straight to digital.

The home video market used to be regarded as a place where bad movies went to die, but the technological revolution that has completely changed the way viewers consume their media has put paid to that notion, and the number one spot on the VOD charts currently belongs to a critically-acclaimed true-life war story that boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%.

The Outpost stars Orlando Bloom, Get Out’s Caleb Landry Jones and second generation actors Scott Eastwood and Milo Gibson, and is receiving rave reviews for its authenticity, visceral depictions of warfare and nail-biting tension. People are clearly eager to check it out for themselves, too, given that it currently ranks as the number one movie on both iTunes and FandangoNow.

The pic was originally set for a theatrical release over the 4th of July weekend, but The Outpost is still proving to be a big hit despite heading straight to VOD, and turned out to be such a success that the stock price of distributor Screen Media’s parent company rocketed as a result. The market might be more crowded than ever, but this gripping war drama is still well worth checking out.