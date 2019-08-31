First Reactions To Joker Call It A Crazy, Beautiful And Dark Masterpiece

Even after a second trailer for Todd Phillips’ Joker movie dropped just days ago, the public at large still doesn’t know what to make of the upcoming picture. And in my view, that’s a good thing, because it actually has people talking. If there’s one thing we can say for certain about this flick, it’s that it most definitely isn’t your usual comic book movie.

To put it bluntly, you should in no way expect a delightful romp for the whole family. Instead, you’re to anticipate a man’s gradual descent into madness that’s often been likened to Taxi Driver, and I’d say that’s a pretty apt analogy. In fact, the director of the Toronto International Film Festival has said this is the performance of Joaquin Phoenix’s career, not to mention the early Oscar buzz that’s been circulating around the acclaimed actor.

Now, the first reactions are finally beginning to surface online, with the pic having recently screened for critics at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. And while full reviews are still under embargo, these initial thoughts from those who’ve seen it tell us that Warner Bros. has a big, big hit on their hands here.

Below, you’ll find just a sampling of what the critics are saying, with just about everyone praising the powerful, dark DC movie that features what’s apparently a powerhouse performance from Phoenix.

#Joker is a masterpiece. It's FUCKED UP. This film is sinister and uncomfortable in the best way; I'm actually just shocked it exists… This is a DC film. And it is DARK AND DISTURBING. I am in pure awe and I'm actually delirious. I was not at all expecting that… #Venezia76 pic.twitter.com/tFFVGR2Alh — Awais Irfan @ Venezia (@OasisAwais) August 31, 2019

#JokerMovie is an efficacious & disturbing film that's equally meritorious & tragic. Phoenix's roaring, monstrous performance as the Clown of Crime is so immaculate, so maestoso, it's a prodigious accomplishment, and marks the apex of his already superlative career. #Venezia76 pic.twitter.com/YeHZg4WqHd — International Film Critique (@IntFilmCritique) August 31, 2019

There will be before Joker. And there will be after Joker. I don't know if the world is ready for this movie. Or maybe it is? It is GNARLY. It is crazy. It is audacious. It doesn't hold back. Wow. I can't believe it exists. But it does. And it's coming. — Alex Billington @ Venice (@firstshowing) August 31, 2019

#joker was just… Just, just WOW. The Academy Award for Best Actor must go to #JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/hik3bvXgaP — Olivier Sarbil (@oliviersarbil) August 31, 2019

I can’t quite believe how good Joker is. It’s a masterpiece. Funny, dark, beautiful, full of rage, and really fucking cool. Joaquin Phoenix is masterful and every shot is sublime. #Venezia76 — James Jones (@jamesjonesfilm) August 31, 2019

#JokerMovie is the type of film that defines an actor's career, type of role & character that comes once in a lifetime. Heath Ledger's #Joker redefined the character, but Phoenix cements it as one of the greatest, darkest villains in cinematic history. All hail Joaquin Phoenix! — International Film Critique (@IntFilmCritique) August 31, 2019

#Venezia76 The #Joker we fucking deserve. Rings of comedy, rings of fire. It's a circus, it's a carnival, it's a mayhem. Phoenix brings us dancing through this social disease and it's a triumph. #JokerMovie — Lorenzo Ciorcalo (@rotovisor) August 31, 2019

Phoenix evokes a sense of tragic, melancholic beauty in his transformation as the #Joker, going beyond impersonation & disturbingly explodes on screen in an act so flawless in timing & character perception, it's quite frankly one of the most impressive method acting feats. — International Film Critique (@IntFilmCritique) August 31, 2019

It’s clear from these reactions that this is going to be unlike any portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime we’ve ever seen and also as we mentioned above, unlike any comic book movie we’ve ever seen. But then again, that was to be expected and though the film was thought of as a risky gamble at first, it looks like WB’s bet paid off.

Of course, whether it’ll strike it big at the box office remains to be seen, but at the very least, it seems all but certain that Joker will be a critical darling and find itself with a lot of awards attention when it arrives in theaters on October 4th.