First Reactions To Joker Call It A Crazy, Beautiful And Dark Masterpiece

Even after a second trailer for Todd Phillips’ Joker movie dropped just days ago, the public at large still doesn’t know what to make of the upcoming picture. And in my view, that’s a good thing, because it actually has people talking. If there’s one thing we can say for certain about this flick, it’s that it most definitely isn’t your usual comic book movie.

To put it bluntly, you should in no way expect a delightful romp for the whole family. Instead, you’re to anticipate a man’s gradual descent into madness that’s often been likened to Taxi Driver, and I’d say that’s a pretty apt analogy. In fact, the director of the Toronto International Film Festival has said this is the performance of Joaquin Phoenix’s career, not to mention the early Oscar buzz that’s been circulating around the acclaimed actor.

Now, the first reactions are finally beginning to surface online, with the pic having recently screened for critics at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. And while full reviews are still under embargo, these initial thoughts from those who’ve seen it tell us that Warner Bros. has a big, big hit on their hands here.

Below, you’ll find just a sampling of what the critics are saying, with just about everyone praising the powerful, dark DC movie that features what’s apparently a powerhouse performance from Phoenix.

It’s clear from these reactions that this is going to be unlike any portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime we’ve ever seen and also as we mentioned above, unlike any comic book movie we’ve ever seen. But then again, that was to be expected and though the film was thought of as a risky gamble at first, it looks like WB’s bet paid off.

Of course, whether it’ll strike it big at the box office remains to be seen, but at the very least, it seems all but certain that Joker will be a critical darling and find itself with a lot of awards attention when it arrives in theaters on October 4th.

