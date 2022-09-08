Cruel MCU fans hoping that teenagers continue ruining Doctor Strange’s life

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch’s master of the mystic arts has been firmly established as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new curmudgeonly father figure.

Having assisted a high school student in erasing any aspect of his own existence from the memories of everyone he’s ever encountered (which came after the fabric of reality was almost torn to shreds, of course), the former Sorcerer Supreme then took America Chavez under his wing in an effort to prevent the dimension-hopper from being captured and stripped of her powers by a vengeful Scarlet Witch.

Ever since the two aforementioned blockbusters hit theaters over the last year, fans have been clamoring to see Strange’s surrogate children interact, which is hardly a far-fetched scenario when they’re both familiar with the 616 universe’s version of New York City, not to mention their shared connection to the goateed grump.

Based on the responses, MCU maniacs are champing at the bit to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker interact with all of the franchise’s younger heroes, which makes sense when the web-slinger has spent his entire tenure so far being presented as inexperienced and out of his depth.

Perhaps they could even have a conversation about America’s potential trips to the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield timelines, creating an additional Easter Egg that could be paid off spectacularly in either (or both) of the upcoming Avengers epics. Time will tell, but it seems to be a case of “when” and not “if” for the two fan favorites to be formally introduced.