First Cruella Reactions Call It One Of Disney’s Best Live-Action Remakes

By 42 mins ago
The mere existence of Cruella would make it look as though Disney has already started cannibalizing itself when it comes to the studio’s production line of live-action remakes. Glenn Close famously played the role and netted herself a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy in the 1996 box office smash hit 101 Dalmatians, so it wasn’t as if a new version could retread such familiar ground.

A prequel origin story for a villain is the sort of pitch that can often generate eye rolls from the cynics among us, but so far, Craig Gillespie’s 1970s caper looks to be setting out a very different stall. The comparisons to Todd Phillips’ Joker might be pushing things a little too far, but Cruella certainly doesn’t seem like the typical cookie cutter reimagining of a beloved animated favorite.

In fact, it’s just the second to be awarded a PG-13 rating by the MPAA after last year’s Mulan, and with Ms. de Vil’s next outing coming to theaters and Disney Plus in less than two weeks, the first social media reactions have started pouring in, and you can check them out below.

The trailers made it perfectly clear that Emma Stone’s performance and the costume design were going to be the standout aspects of the film, and it looks as though Cruella has delivered on that promise in spades. A Disney punk rock period piece with shades of The Devil Wears Prada certainly sounds like uncharted territory for a Mouse House remake, and it’s more than enough to pique both interest and curiosity.

Cruella comes to the big screen and Disney Plus Premier Access on May 28th, and it’ll be interesting to see what longtime fans of the character make of the movie when it lands.

Source: The Disinsider

