First Cruella Reactions Call It One Of Disney’s Best Live-Action Remakes

The mere existence of Cruella would make it look as though Disney has already started cannibalizing itself when it comes to the studio’s production line of live-action remakes. Glenn Close famously played the role and netted herself a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy in the 1996 box office smash hit 101 Dalmatians, so it wasn’t as if a new version could retread such familiar ground.

A prequel origin story for a villain is the sort of pitch that can often generate eye rolls from the cynics among us, but so far, Craig Gillespie’s 1970s caper looks to be setting out a very different stall. The comparisons to Todd Phillips’ Joker might be pushing things a little too far, but Cruella certainly doesn’t seem like the typical cookie cutter reimagining of a beloved animated favorite.

In fact, it’s just the second to be awarded a PG-13 rating by the MPAA after last year’s Mulan, and with Ms. de Vil’s next outing coming to theaters and Disney Plus in less than two weeks, the first social media reactions have started pouring in, and you can check them out below.

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w/ amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It's like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA pic.twitter.com/dUSjlVlgsu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 14, 2021

Categorizing #Cruella as great isn't hyperbolic. Because it’s great. Incredibly directed and crafted — wouldn't shock me if it scored Best Production Design and Best Costume Oscar noms — and well acted: everyone is having fun and that fun imprints itself on the film's DNA. pic.twitter.com/tGJLyeMWzW — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is one of Disney’s strongest live-action remakes that gives an updated origin story for a new age whilst showcasing breathtaking fashion. Emma Stone is wildly entertaining in the titular role as she fully commits to the villain persona in a fearless & bold performance. pic.twitter.com/cK583U6Ow5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is an ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS film! Every outfit is STUNNING & fits perfectly in the London punk rock era. Emma Stone is FLAWLESS as Cruella & her version blows Glenn Close's version out of the water! The soundtrack is FIRE!🔥 Don't miss the post credit scene! WOW! @cruella pic.twitter.com/2YJfP7pwzu — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is a tasty caper. Rich visuals and creative cinematography enhance this pithy origin story dipped in camp. Emma Stone crackles as she evolves in the titular lead opposite Emma Thompson’s tart Baroness. Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser make for delightful partners in crime pic.twitter.com/wrS3xLtVVY — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 14, 2021

CRUELLA tells the origin story of one of Disney’s greatest villains with a 70s punk rock style, a splash of DC comic book madness & a lot of camp. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson tear into their roles with wicked charm while the costumes are to die for! The de Vil Wears Prada indeed! pic.twitter.com/E28Lhnup3s — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is all over the place. A mixed bag that isn't sure what kind of movie it wants to be. It's too nihilistic for some of its family-friendly Air Bud moments but also too silly for the edgy character study it wants to be. A mishmash of things that don't flow together. pic.twitter.com/DjyHVFRUWS — Charles Villanueva (@cfsvillanueva) May 14, 2021

The trailers made it perfectly clear that Emma Stone’s performance and the costume design were going to be the standout aspects of the film, and it looks as though Cruella has delivered on that promise in spades. A Disney punk rock period piece with shades of The Devil Wears Prada certainly sounds like uncharted territory for a Mouse House remake, and it’s more than enough to pique both interest and curiosity.

Cruella comes to the big screen and Disney Plus Premier Access on May 28th, and it’ll be interesting to see what longtime fans of the character make of the movie when it lands.