Disney Fans Are Freaking Out Over The New Cruella Trailer

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians prequel has been in the works for years now, but the trailer for Cruella only just debuted this Wednesday, offering our first glimpse at Emma Stone as the eponymous Ms. De Vil and, despite the actress being attached to the role since 2016, the internet still wasn’t ready for it. The preview unveils the Oscar-winning star as we’ve never seen her before, complete with British accent and maniacal attitude.

Set in the fashion scene of 1970s London, Cruella follows Stone as Estella De Vil, a young fashion designer hired by Emma Thompson’s fearsome fashion diva The Baroness. But Estella’s growing ambition and obsession with fur, especially Dalmatian fur, will spell her undoing as she descends into insanity and evil. Yes, Cruella is essentially The Devil Wears Prada crossed with Joker and folks are definitely here for it.

Social media is full of reactions from those who are blown away by the trailer. In particular, the many instantly iconic looks Stone sports in her take on one of Disney’s most iconic villains.

emma stone as cruella is going to be the serve of the year pic.twitter.com/PM1gHXYitg — kayla ミ☆ (@schafersdaya) February 17, 2021

Of course, Glenn Close casts a long shadow as Cruella, after playing her in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians remake and its 2000 sequel, but Stone looks like she could match Close’s crazed performance in her own way.

Emma Stone and Glenn Close as Cruella De Vil WOW pic.twitter.com/2ek2CrISLC — Best of Glenn Close (@best_close) February 17, 2021

We did not know we needed this.

emma stone as Cruella is something I didn’t realize I needed in my life. pic.twitter.com/jM1EkAVex8 — jade (@vintageitonya) February 17, 2021

It is my civic duty to put these gorgeous shots from the new Cruella trailer on your timeline. I am obsessed. pic.twitter.com/mR9ARyx1ob — Garrett Watts (@Garrett_Watts) February 17, 2021

That’s all we have to talk about right now.

Emma Stone as Cruella De Vil. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/7hUdXCn1ro — lance armand 💛 | WANDAVISION 💛 (@sirlancelotttt) February 17, 2021

emma stone is going to be so iconic as cruella pic.twitter.com/W5MCzuHPqS — zach (@civiiswar) February 17, 2021

As directed by I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie, Stone will be joined in Cruella by Emily Beecham as Anita and Dev Patel as Raj, a reimagined version of the couple from the original, and Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser as Horace and Jasper, Cruella’s idiotic henchmen. It’s still on course to hit theaters this May 28th, but it’s been rumored that it could move exclusively – or at least simultaneously – to Disney Plus.

Are you excited to see Emma Stone pull a Joaquin Phoenix in Cruella, though? Sound off in the comments section.