CSI: Vegas Star’s Role In Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Revealed

Marvel Studios doesn’t hold much consistency when it comes to keeping its various ensembles under wraps, and we know a lot more about certain projects in terms of personnel than we do others.

For example, Thor: Love and Thunder‘s stacked roster has largely been revealed in its entirety, but Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel are the only new faces confirmed for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so far, and we don’t even know who they’re playing.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has just six actors 100% locked in to appear, while Alfred Molina is the sole addition to Spider-Man: No Way Home to have spoken publicly about their involvement. CSI: Vegas star Paula Newsome was glimpsed in the trailer, though, leading many fans to speculate that she’d be playing the mother of Zendaya’s MJ as she takes her relationship with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to the next level.

According to One Take News, that isn’t the case, with Newsome instead said to be an M.I.T. administrator who denies Peter’s application based on the negative publicity that surrounds him when the story opens. It won’t be a particularly large or showy role, but little cats like this one will keep sneaking out of the bag the closer we get to Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s December 17 release.