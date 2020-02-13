The Curse Of La Llorona Sequel Reportedly In Early Development

The Conjuring shared cinematic universe is reportedly about to get a brand new chapter of scares to add to its already impressive horror legacy. And that’s because according to our sources – the same ones who told us Disney was developing Aladdin 2 and National Treasure 3 last year, both of which we now know to be true – a sequel to The Curse of La Llorona is in the early stages of development.

Not much is known about the next installment of La Llorona just yet, but it does look like the studio is interested in keeping the curse going. The first film, despite lackluster reviews, made an impressive $123 million off of a $9 million budget. And while we don’t have any plot or casting details for you just yet, it’s said that Warner Bros. is hoping for director Michael Chaves to return.

The 2019 supernatural horror film, for those who didn’t catch it, followed a family in 1973 Los Angeles being terrorized by a 300-year old curse known as La Llorona. Based on Latin America Folklore, the evil entity La Llorona kidnaps wandering kids mistaking them for her own and then drowns the innocent children.

This haunting cinematic endeavor was the sixth installment in The Conjuring franchise and starred Linda Cardellini, Breaking Bad’s Raymond Cruz and Patrica Velásquez. Its only real connection to the other films though is that of Father Perez, played by Tony Amendola, who fans will remember from the first Annabelle. But that could change in the sequel.

While it’s still unclear which direction the follow-up will go in, it would certainly be interesting to see the story fit better into the franchise. Though it did seem like the spirit of La Llorona was destroyed in the end, the final frame of the fright-fest alluded to the contrary. It’s possible that the spirit could return then, causing more chaos, and she’ll need to be imprisoned in a vessel. Maybe something similar to that of her necklace or perhaps a creepy La Llorona doll to sit next to Annabelle in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s unsettling trinket room? Whatever they decide to do with the second one, let’s just hope its better than the original.

Of course, it’s still very early days for The Curse of La Llorona 2, but as we wait to learn more, fans can get ready for the next chilling chapter in The Conjuring saga, which will come in the form of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, set to release in September.