D23 Expo reveals vulnerability in Wakanda for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Disney’s D23 Expo is taking us back to the majesty and wonder of Wakanda with exciting new footage for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The thing is, you had to be there to see it.

Attendees immediately took to social media to describe what happened in the trailer and the ensuing commentary from the cast. The most noteworthy takeaway? Wakanda is perhaps the most vulnerable it’s ever been in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Screen Rant shared a detailed explanation of the trailer, which describes Queen Ramona at a UN meeting where a discussion about Wakanda’s decision not to share information on Vibranium is unfolding. While others are fearful they’re keeping secrets, she explains that the danger lies in the hands of “you,” referring to those outside of the nation aware of Vibranium’s power.

She then explains that their king is dead, and they’re forced to live without their most excellent protector, and not just physically. T’Challa’s Black Panther was the heart of their nation, and his reign being cut tragically short has crushed them psychologically.

We just watched an extended exclusive clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which showed Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda in a hearing telling other countries that the Black Panther is gone. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/MBblYq8o6b — IGN (@IGN) September 10, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will undeniably be an emotional adventure for fans, as it’ll be the first look at Wakanda not navigated by Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. Boseman fought a private but valiant war against cancer before his death in 2020, and his loss is still felt by those who loved him. The loss we’ll see our favorite characters experiencing through the film is deeply personal for everyone involved.

Kevin Feige spoke at the panel, saying, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the biggest thing we’ve ever done.” Letitia Wright spoke with emotion as she shared that Boseman is with the cast and crew in spirit — always.

Letitia Wright shares her excitement for everyone to see ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ because she knows Chadwick is looking down over them. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/32935PSetF — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) September 10, 2022

The talented and powerful cast know that their story is one of a kind, and seeing a new side of their characters — one where they’re not on top of their game — will be interesting. Wakanda seemed to have it all together, but they’ll have to rebuild following a devastating loss, and evil knows how to kick you when you’re already down.

Honoring a king, crowning a new leader, and facing a new fight will unite those who call Wakanda home once more, and we can’t wait to see it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11.