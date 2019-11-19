Ever since The Force Awakens, fans have been fascinated by the mystery of Rey’s heritage. Even The Last Jedi‘s assertion that Rey’s parents were unimportant nobodies hasn’t slowed down the barrage of fan theories out there suggesting that the latest savior of the galaxy is secretly a Skywalker, Kenobi or even a Palpatine. Well, get ready for more of Rey’s origins to be explored in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker next month.

Daisy Ridley touched on Rey’s feelings about finding out where she comes from in an interview with EW, as part of their extensive cover story on TROS. It seems the desire to uncover her past will be something at the forefront of her mind in Episode IX, with the actress saying:

“The parents thing is not satisfied – for her and for the audience. That’s something she’s still trying to figure out – where does she come from?”

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In TLJ, Kylo Ren tells Rey that her parents were just “filthy junk traders” who abandoned her as a child. Many are expecting J.J. Abrams to simply retcon this explanation, however, in favor of one with more weight. Even director Rian Johnson wouldn’t mind if this happened. Ridley went on to say though that it’s not so much that Kylo was lying but that there’s “more to the story.”

“It’s not that she doesn’t believe it. She feels there’s more to the story. And she needs to figure out what’s come before so she can figure out what to do next.”

Reading between the lines, it sounds like further revelations won’t be as straightforward as having Kylo admit he was lying, for example, just that there’s more to be explained about the heroine’s beginnings than the nature of her parents. So maybe the key to the mystery isn’t Rey’s immediate family, after all.

In any case, we’ll find out the real answers when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally hits cinemas in just over a month’s time, on December 20th.