Daisy Ridley reflects on whether or not she actually enjoyed her ‘Star Wars’ experience

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has come and gone, for better or worse, and fans are left wondering when we’ll see George Lucas’ storied sci-fi franchise return to the big screen. Ever since COVID-19 came along to ravage the livelihood of humanity, we’ve heard nary a whisper about a project that doesn’t also involve Disney Plus.

Of course, with the flak received by the latest three entries in the Skywalker Saga, Disney is going to have to play its cards right if it wants to turn its next high-profile box office attempt into a high point of Star Wars history, and that’s likely going to have to involve a departure from the aforementioned saga that many agree has run its course.

Indeed, it’s a tad tricky to stick the landing with the wider Star Wars fanbase, and few people know this better than Daisy Ridley, who did a stellar job in bringing Rey Skywalker to life across the three films. Unfortunately, even the most deft performance has a hard time shining alongside “Somehow, Palpatine returned,” and the ever-present sexism didn’t make things any easier.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley’s time on the Star Wars set is something she holds close to her heart, remarking how she had overcome copious levels of imposter syndrome by the time The Rise of Skywalker rolled around, allowing her to thrive like never before.

“On the first two, I was like, “Oh my God, they’ve chosen the wrong person. Oh my God, I’m gonna screw it all up. Oh my God, oh my God.” And then by the third one, I had little time to pause. I still had moments of feeling like, “Oh my God, am I terrible?” But I also knew that I worked really hard and that I was in a very safe environment with a lot of people that I already knew. So I felt very comfortable, and I really made an effort to be present every day. And it was my favorite filming experience for that reason because I was really taking in everything, and none of the joy and excitement had gone.”

No one can blame Ridley for letting her nerves get the better of her here and there; Star Wars isn’t exactly a stranger to the spotlight and subsequent scrutiny of the entire pop culture zeitgeist, and knowing this can easily make for an intimidating experience. Luckily, it sounds like she had all the tools necessary to bloom into Rey like only she could, and we’re hoping her gusto continues to carry her in exciting new directions.