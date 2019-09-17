Dan Aykroyd Confirms His Return For Ghostbusters 3

Little is known about Jason Reitman’s 2020 follow-up to the original Ghostbusters films. It was announced earlier this year with a cryptic teaser that set the internet ablaze with excitement, but since that time, everyone’s been pretty mum on the subject.

There isn’t even confirmation yet on how the story will continue from the first two movies, which were released over 30 years ago. We know the action is moving out of the big city though and will be situated in a small town. And some of the new cast members have been revealed, too, with actors like Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard snagging roles.

However, no one’s really spoken about which of the original stars will return. Until now, that is. Comedy icon and franchise co-creator Dan Aykroyd recently sat down with Joe Rogan and confirmed that he’d be reprising the role of Ray Stantz in the threequel, saying:

I’m not in the pictures so much anymore. We’ve got the Ghostbusters movie that we’re working on now and I will have to be performing in that. Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a new movie… the third movie. It will be all… most of the original people and then young stars.

The only apparent hold out is Bill Murray, with Aykroyd stating that he’s still “hoping” his old friend will come around and join in the festivities. We can only hope so, too.

It’s been a shame the way Ghostbusters has been viewed these last few years. The 2016 reboot, while not an out and out disaster, was certainly not what Sony and the creative team behind the picture were hoping for. The negative buzz that movie rode, combined with reports of on-set friction between the director and Aykroyd himself, have left something of a sour taste for fans. Fingers crossed then that this new iteration will wash away that misfire and have viewers eager for more spooky shenanigans.