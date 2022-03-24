Daniel Radcliffe admits he used to be embarrassed by ‘Harry Potter’

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has admitted that his tenure as the titular character in Warner Bros. Pictures’ film franchise used to embarrass him. Radcliffe famously first portrayed the wizarding youngster in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone when he was only 11 years old. The popular fantasy franchise — based on J.K. Rowling’s novel series — launched the career of Radcliffe, leading to bigger feature film roles in The Woman in Black, Now You See Me 2, and the recently announced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

In the Harry Potter film series, Radcliffe’s character eerily spoke in parseltongue, battled the most vile wizards, and dressed the part as a young wizard who was unfamiliar about the power of his abilities. While speaking with TooFab in an interview with The Lost City co-star Sandra Bullock, Radcliffe opened up about the embarrassment he initially felt when he first dressed in Harry Potter’s traditional Hogwarts schoolboy attire.

I think, honestly when I was on Harry Potter and dressed as a schoolboy, it didn’t feel like the coolest thing in the world at the time. It’s been, honestly, later that I’ve looked back and gone, ‘That was incredibly cool,’ and I do feel that now, for sure.

Unfortunately for fans, while Radcliffe has expressed his gratitude for how “cool” the overall experience was, he recently revealed that he is done playing Harry Potter for good. This is understandably a blow to fans of the successful franchise who adore the characters, but Radcliffe has notably moved on to bigger and better projects that suit his personality and acting style as an adult.

For now, folks can enjoy Radcliffe in The Lost City, which releases in theaters tomorrow, March 25.