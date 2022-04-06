Celebrities have insecurities, just like the rest of us, even Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame. Before he began filming The Lost City alongside handsome co-stars Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum, Radcliffe asked for a makeover.

Radcliffe told Magic Radio Breakfast: “I went in and was like ‘guys, I am in a film with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, you need to do something about this face and the hair.” Radcliffe goes on to say that he is very pleased with the result. “So, they gave me a very very nice haircut which I still have, it is just how I look now, and they put me in amazing suits. This is 100 per cent the best I have ever looked on camera.”

The Lost City is a comedic action adventure film with a little romance thrown in for good measure. Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, an introverted author who reluctantly participates in a book tour to promote her newest work with cover model Alan Caprison, played by Channing Tatum. When billionaire Abigail Fairfax, played by Radcliffe, won’t take no for an answer in his attempt to uncover lost treasure, Sage and Caprison are thrown into the real-life version of one of Sage’s books. Brad Pitt also stars as Jack Trainer, a CIA agent.

The Lost City Trailer

The film has received mainly positive reviews, with most critics agreeing that while it is fairly conventional, it’s still fun. Abby Olcese of Rogerebert.com states: “The Lost City isn’t an especially unique film; its premise draws on “Romancing the Stone” and countless other adventure movies. [It] may get dinged by some for being formulaic and silly, but it does many things well that are notable.”

The Lost City is currently playing in theaters.