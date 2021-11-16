Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint Reuniting For HBO Max Harry Potter Special

If you’ve been anywhere near Twitter for the last couple of days, you’ll have no doubt heard fans of a certain generation bemoaning the fact that it’s been 20 years since the Harry Potter franchise first came to theaters, and if you listen close enough you may even be able to hear the creak of some knees or the crack of an aging back.

A lot of Wizarding World enthusiasts revisit the eight-film series on an annual basis anyway, but a lot of them were expecting something special to be announced in celebration of the major milestone. Well, that’s exactly what they’re getting, because Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are reuniting for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which is dropping on HBO Max as soon as the clock strikes midnight to ring in 2022.

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year's Day, only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/T8ZeIdukLg — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) November 16, 2021

On top of the main trio, the reunion special will also feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, and many more, so you’d best not miss this one.

HBO Max has found major success with similarly-themed specials focusing on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends, so it was almost inevitable that Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts would be announced.