Daniel Radcliffe Might Return For A Flash-Forward In Fantastic Beasts Sequel

While the Fantastic Beasts movies are expanding the backstory of the Wizarding World, something Potterheads really want to see is the original cast of the Harry Potter films return at some point. But obviously, with the adventures of Newt Scamander and his friends occurring in the 1920s/30s, a crossover between the two franchises isn’t really possible. Or is it?

Though nothing is set in stone just yet, it seems Warner Bros. might be planning this very thing for the final entry in the FB series. We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Disney is developing a live-action Robin Hood movie and the Transformers franchise is being rebooted, both of which turned out to be true – that the studio intends to bring Daniel Radcliffe back into the fold for Fantastic Beasts 5. Whether this comes to fruition or not though all depends on the actor’s availability and interest, but maybe the nature of the cameo will be enough to convince him to return.

According to our intel, the Boy Who Lived would feature in a flash-forward at the end of the fifth movie, which would reveal a grown-up Harry speaking with a very old Newt – presumably Eddie Redmayne aged up with CGI – about the magizoologist’s life. We’re told that this concept, which presumably comes from the mind of J.K. Rowling, could conceivably be moved to FB4 if the series is ended sooner than planned due to the third one falling short at the box office. But either way, it’s something they’re looking to do.

Of course, there would be a lot of merit in ending the Fantastic Beasts franchise this way. Bringing Harry back would be one final treat for fans and it also harks back to the end of The Deathly Hallows, which concluded with a flash-forward as well. And, given that we’ve previously reported that a Cursed Child screen adaptation could be on the way, too, it may even act as a teaser for what’s next in the Wizarding World.

Tell us, though, do you like the sound of the Fantastic Beasts series ending with a cameo from Daniel Radcliffe? Conjure up your thoughts in the comments section down below.