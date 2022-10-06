Daniel Radcliffe reveals his greatest fear about bringing Weird Al to life

We’re less than a month away from Daniel Radcliffe‘s boundary-breaking turn in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as the eponymous accordionist, and it’s quite the sight to look forward to; the film has long since collected its dues at the Toronto International Film Festival early last month, and a 93 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes suggest that Radcliffe has done Yankovic proud.

But getting the thumbs up from the critics seems to be the least of the Harry Potter star’s worries; indeed, as far as Radcliffe is concerned, if he doesn’t manage to snag the approval of a certain group of people with his portrayal of Weird Al, the shame may be too much to bear.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Radcliffe admitted that, barring film director Eric Appel and Yankovic himself, the reactions to his work that he was most concerned about were that of his in-laws, namely the father and brother of his longtime partner Erin Darke.

“Actually, after [director] Eric [Appel] and Al [Yankovic], the people I’m most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws, Erin’s dad and brother, because they’re massive fans as well.”

It was a unique project for Radcliffe to take on; the film, while billed as a biopic, draws on the ethos of Weird Al Yankovic by acting as a parody story of his life, with a large portion of the film’s events ranging from comically exaggerated to entirely fictional. Also featuring alongside Radcliffe are the likes of Rainn Wilson, Quinta Brunson, Jack Black, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will release on The Roku Channel on Nov. 4.