Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Tweets

Harry Potter fans have been offended by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter activity in the past, everyone knows that, but last weekend the beloved (well, sometimes) author found her reputation taking another big hit after sharing a number of tweets that made her views on the topic very, very clear.

Of course, many are furious at Rowling for putting forth such inflammatory comments in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement and Pride Month and it didn’t take long for the social media conversation to take a nasty turn, with tons of people bashing the author and calling her out.

Anytime Rowling gets herself in hot water though, folks are always curious to know what Daniel Radcliffe has to say about the situation. Having brought her most famous creation to life throughout Warner Bros.’ mega successful film series, he’ll always and forever be linked to Rowling and tonight, he’s voiced his opinion on the latest storm that the author finds herself in.

Penning a letter on The Trevor Project’s website, he shared the following:

I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now. While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment. Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm. I am still learning how to be a better ally, so if you want to join me in learning more about transgender and nonbinary identities check out The Trevor Project’s Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Nonbinary Youth. It’s an introductory educational resource that covers a wide range of topics, including the differences between sex and gender, and shares best practices on how to support transgender and nonbinary people. To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much. Love always,

Dan

Well said, Dan. And if you hadn’t already seen it, Potterheads everywhere are taking to Twitter tonight to share their love for the actor, thanking him for his words and for penning such a touching letter. But it’s not only the fans, as Radcliffe’s message has touched other celebrities as well, with many of his colleagues also expressing their thanks on social media.

But tell us, what do you make of Daniel Radcliffe‘s response to J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans tweets? Do you agree with everything he says? Or do you side more with the author, or perhaps fall somewhere in between? As always, let us know in the usual place down below.