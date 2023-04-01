‘Daredevil: Born Again’ fans subjected to the cruelest of tricks on April Fool’s Day

April Fool’s Day might have snuck up on some fans, which is exactly why a prank about Daredevil: Born Again worked so well. But it might have been too much for some fans though as it teased the possible return of the fan-favorite Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to come out in 2024 with Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal reprising their roles and a few new faces such as Sandrine Holt, Alaqua Cox, and Margarita Levieva joining the cast. As of yet, there is no mention that Elden Henson will reprise his role or even if someone else will play the part of Matt Murdock’s best friend and law partner, Foggy Nelson.

Sometimes studios like to keep certain secrets under wraps especially if terms are in negotiations or if plans are still in the air and the fact that recent leaks like Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire being Far Away From Home ended up being true is what makes this prank particularly cruel.

The “announcement” of Henson’s return was made via a fan-run Twitter page that usually posts updates about the upcoming Marvel series.

📸 | Charlie Cox and Elden Henson on set filming ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ yesterday in Harlem. pic.twitter.com/xXKpOO9IBq — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) April 1, 2023

While it did bamboozle Daredevil die-hards for a minute, many were quick to realize that the image in question is from the sets of Netflix’s Daredevil season two. And as expected, the elation at the news was promptly replaced with justified ire at being played.

It’s not nice to play with people’s emotions like this when they’ve just been through 2020, 2021, as well as 2022, and are possibly on the brink of a nervous breakdown.

The fans who were thrown off the most by the news are the ones who are trying to play it the coolest.

Me when I recognized their outfits and the date pic.twitter.com/qMqL0jkyAF — the amazing genji 1 trick (@aquabyeol_) April 1, 2023

The five stages of grief include denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and finally acceptance. But getting to the last one is indeed proving difficult for MCU fans.

U can’t joke about these things 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/4YQ1H6v01r — maxspurslord 🇯🇲 (@maxspurslord1) April 1, 2023

For those who are still harboring some doubts, there are no official plans to bring Elden Henson back to reprise his role in the new series, and at this point, chances of it ever happening are highly unlikely.