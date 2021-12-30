Warning: this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye.

Marvel fans are seeing red at the fact that a subsequent season of Daredevil doesn’t appear to be on the horizon at the moment on either Netflix (where it premiered) or in a revival on the House of Mouse’s own platform, Disney Plus.

However, interest in the critically acclaimed show is higher than ever with a fan petition to bring it back inching closer to 500,000 signatures. As of press time, the #SaveDaredevil Change.org petition has reached 429,978. If it reaches its goal of half a million signatures, it would become one of the top signed petitions on the site, the page stated. Warning, from here on out, we will be discussing spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, so if you haven’t seen them, turn back now.

With the long-teased return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home now being a confirmed reality, as well as arch-nemesis, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, also making a comeback on the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, the characters are bona-fide inductees to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet, prospects for a fourth season of Daredevil remain uncertain.

The primary reason for the holdup, according to the petition page, is that Disney must strike some kind of deal with Netflix to host the fourth season of the show on either Disney Plus or Hulu, which Disney owns. Netflix reportedly has a clause in contracts that stipulates their shows characters not appear elsewhere for a period of time post-cancellation. Though that exact time frame is unknown, many believe that period to be either 18 months or two years. The last episodes of Daredevil appeared on Netflix back in 2018 — more than two years ago — making it plausible that a deal can now be struck.

The petition is asking for Marvel Television and parent company Disney to continue the Daredevil show on its own platform in its current format with the same cast and crew “as soon as possible.”