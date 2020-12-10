Daredevil Will Reportedly Act As Peter Parker’s Lawyer In Spider-Man 3

Next year’s Spider-Man 3 is fast becoming a nostalgia trip featuring a who’s who of the superhero’s cinematic history.

In case you somehow haven’t heard, it was revealed earlier this week that several actors – most notably Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone and Alfred Molina – appearing in Sony’s standalone Spider-Man films will be reprising their roles as Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy and Doctor Octopus, respectively, in what’s naturally assumed to be a plot concerning multiple different universes. To what ends these worlds will meet remains a mystery, of course, though it won’t just be supporting characters making a triumphant comeback. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, while not confirmed, are both heavily expected to return as alternate versions of New York’s friendly neighborhood hero as well, and that’s still not all.

As per a rumor provided yesterday by the folks over at Murphy’s Multiverse, Charlie Cox, star of Netflix’s acclaimed Daredevil series, has reportedly signed on for Spider-Man 3, too, a move that would officially insert the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen into the MCU.

It’s worth noting, of course, that Cox’s involvement remains unconfirmed at this point in time, despite the fact that another reputable insider has since come forward to corroborate such claims. According to Grace Randolph, Matt Murdock will serve as the lawyer for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in a case no doubt linked directly to the closing moments of Far From Home, in which Spider-Man is falsely accused of carrying out a drone attack in London by Quentin Beck (AKA Mysterio).

Interestingly, Randolph further adds that producer Kevin Feige had originally toyed with the idea of having She-Hulk represent Parker in the courtroom (which We Got This Covered first told you last year), but ultimately decided that Murdock would be better suited for the job. The puzzle pieces certainly fit, then, and we can’t wait to see how everything comes together when Spider-Man 3 lands in cinemas next December.