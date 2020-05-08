Daredevil Will Reportedly Join The MCU’s New Avengers

After initially announcing that all of the TV shows took place in the same universe as the movies, Marvel Studios have since backtracked on that statement, with the majority of them no longer being regarded as official canon. It appears as though the Disney Plus projects are now the official small screen offshoot of the MCU, with Kevin Feige admitting that a subscription to the streaming service is considered a requirement if you want to keep up to date with the latest happenings.

When all of the Netflix shows based on the Defenders were canceled, it only seemed like a matter of time until they were rebooted and folded into the MCU for real, and while there are conflicting reports about when exactly the studio are legally allowed to start developing new outings for the characters, the general consensus is that it won’t be too far away. Which is very exciting news.

Of course, Jon Bernthal, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox have all been rumored to reprise their roles as the Punisher, Jessica Jones and Daredevil respectively, but the latter recently poured some cold water on the idea when he both debunked that long-running Spider-Man 3 theory and admitted that he didn’t know what the future held for Matt Murdock.

That being said, it seems that the studio still has big plans for the hero as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who said Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and Extraction is getting a sequel – that Daredevil is a virtual lock to join the New Avengers team, with Marvel reportedly adamant that he eventually be part of the group, whether Charlie Cox ends up reprising the role or not. And from what we’ve been told, the actor is still in talks with the studio about returning, despite his recent comments, so we wouldn’t rule it out just yet.

Of course, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen became a key member of the team during the Fear Itself comic book arc, and as arguably the biggest name out of the Defenders roster, it makes sense that he’d be the studio’s top priority for being rebooted as part of the MCU. While it would no doubt cause some uproar among fans if the part ended up being re-cast, Daredevil coming to the big screen just seems inevitable at this point, regardless of who ends up donning the costume.