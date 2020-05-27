Darth Revan And Darth Malak Might Appear In Future Star Wars Projects

Now that The Rise of Skywalker has concluded the main Star Wars saga, it’s safe to presume that Disney and Lucasfilm are planning to embark on a new journey, but fans still hope to see some of their favorite Legends characters make an appearance as well.

With hundreds of narratives, some of which are contradictory, and a jumbled continuity, the Mouse House had no choice but to determine a canon domain for the galaxy far, far away after acquiring its rights from George Lucas back in 2012. Unfortunately, that meant a lot of characters whom fans had grown to love in other mediums like video games, novels, and comics got axed from the chronological Star Wars lore. That being said, Lucasfilm has attempted to reintroduce several of them over the years. Namely, fan-favorite Admiral Thrawn, who was the main antagonist in The Thrawn Trilogy, found his way into Star Wars Rebels and played an important part in the animated series’ last season.

Beyond that, the novelizations for The Rise of Skywalker have all but confirmed that some mythical Sith lords did actually exist in the early days of the Galactic Republic. But now, with Lucasfilm launching The High Republic publishing initiative and working on future Star Wars movies, is it likely that we’ll get to revisit some of these characters in future projects?

While it’s still too early to answer that question, Funko Pop has recently announced a new wave of Star Wars Funkos, and it seems that Darth Revan and Darth Malak are both joining the party. See for yourself below:

Revan was an important figure in the politics of the galaxy, interfering in the Jedi Civil War, the Mandalorian War, and the Great Galactic War. Malak was his apprentice, who later killed his master and ruled over the Sith Empire. Both of these characters first appeared in the Knights of the Old Republic video game. While Star Wars canon has yet to acknowledge Malak, J.J. Abrams’ concluding entry in the Sequel Trilogy has already confirmed his master’s existence.

It would certainly be interesting to see these legendary Sith Lords make a comeback, especially for fans of the Expanded Universe. But tell us, would you like to revisit these old stories, or do you think Lucasfilm should develop something new? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.