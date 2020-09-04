Darth Vader Fights Batman In Awesome New Fan Art

A couple of weeks have passed since the DC FanDome event dropped its mouth-watering reveals, with plenty of possibilities no longer left to the imagination. Foremost among those was our first proper look at Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader. He’ll have his hands pretty full in The Batman, with the Riddler, Penguin and Carmine Falcone among the rogues gallery lining up to defeat him. But you know what? They aren’t powerful enough.

This new fan art gives Patto’s Batto a much sterner, and even perhaps impossible, challenge. Check out the gallery below to see Batman face off against one of the greatest supervillains in any and all universes – Darth Vader.

Some people would say that’s an impossible challenge, and count me in with them. Batman is a formidable fighter, intelligent, dogged, intensely trained. But that’s against villains on Gotham City’s level. Star Wars, on the other hand, holds a Pandora’s box of powers he could never compete with.

For a start, Vader’s lightsaber would slice through Bat-armour like butter, immediately putting him at a technological disadvantage. That pales in comparison though to the overwhelming factor in the villain’s favour – the Force. Vader is a Sith Lord and one of the most powerful Force users in the galaxy, while the Dark Knight has no such power.

Is there any way you can think of that Batman could defeat Darth Vader? Add your thoughts to the increasingly impassioned debate in the comments section. In the former’s defence, he successfully fought Superman, far and away the more powerful combatant of the two, by utilizing kryptonite. Perhaps Vader has a weakness that could be exploited? Yes! I’ve got it. It’s George Lucas.