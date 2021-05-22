Dave Bautista’s New Movie Is The #1 Film On Netflix Today

Without a doubt, Netflix’s Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder in his purest form. While he certainly carved out the early years of the DCEU in his own image, no one can deny that he was often fighting a battle of some kind against Warner Bros. execs.

Relishing in the complete creative freedom handed to him by the streaming service, though, Snyder’s return to the zombie genre is a total blast from start to finish, with leading man Dave Bautista showing that he can aptly carry a film, with his mercenary leading a ragtag group as they plan a daring Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie apocalypse.

While it’s probably a bit too long and not all of the characters are well developed, Army of the Dead is still an absolute joy to watch, offering pure zombie mayhem, tons of action and some explosive set pieces. Unsurprisingly, then, it’s now the #1 most-watched movie on Netflix, topping the charts all across the world.

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, this will come as very good news to the streaming giant, who bet big on the property. Indeed, let’s not forget that Netflix also has an Army of the Dead prequel movie and animated series in the works. And with rumors claiming that we could end up with as many as 10 films in the franchise, it’s clear that the company sees this as one of their major new in-house properties, one that they’ll no doubt milk for a long time to come.

For now, though, Dave Bautista, Zack Snyder and everyone else involved in bringing Army of the Dead to life can rest easy knowing that they delivered one of the most enjoyable zombie movies in some time, one that’s clearly captured the imaginations of Netflix users everywhere.