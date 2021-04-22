Dave Bautista Says Nothing Will Ever Convince Him To Return To Wrestling

In most careers, when you decide to retire you might get a little party from your friends, family and co-workers, perhaps even a gift or two to celebrate the occasion before you spend the rest of your life with your feet up having called it a day in terms of the daily grind. However, professional wrestling is not like most other jobs, and when a grappler announces their retirement, nobody tends to believe them.

That’s probably because none of them ever really mean it, and there aren’t many wrestlers to have officially drawn a line under their in-ring days that haven’t been tempted back for one last match or big payday. In fact, out of Hollywood’s three premiere ex-WWE stars, Dave Bautista is the only one of them that’s reiterated on multiple occasions that he’s 100% done with the industry.

Dwayne Johnson has been known to pop up every now and again for a special appearance, while John Cena was the face of the entire company for over a decade and can’t stop gushing about how much he loves wrestling when he’s asked in interviews. However, Bautista has made it clear once more that nothing can ever convince him to step back between the ropes after he wrestled his final bout two years ago.

“It’s s hard to convince people that I’m actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When professional wrestlers retire, they don’t really retire. They kind of retire. But, you know, when the paycheck’s big enough or the event’s big enough, they come out of retirement. it’s just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I’d never go back. I would never take away from that. I am just done, man. I really got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to take away from that.”

Of course, the Guardians of the Galaxy star is older than both Johnson and Cena, so it makes sense that he would be the first of the trio to call it a day, but like he said in the interview, there’ve been hundreds of his peers both past and present to have retired and made a comeback, so it’s always a question Dave Bautista will no doubt have to face.