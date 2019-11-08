Dave Bautista Wants A Live Version Of Avengers: Infinity War

2018’s Avengers: Infinity War turned the notch up on the scale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Combining nearly all of the properties that they’ve set sail into two condense arenas, the buildup to its climatic battles saw sequences and characters from all over the galaxy.

The House of Mouse recently let loose with another venture: The Little Mermaid Live, a tributary hybrid mix of both the animated classic and a live performance of the soundtrack.

Now, one Broadway actor, James Monroe Inglehart, known for his roles as the Genie in Aladdin and Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, has raised the question of a similar Avengers: Infinity War show on social media. A strange proposition indeed, one in which he has casted himself as Thanos, but it has not gone unnoticed.

Dave Bautista, whose Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax was a part of the Infinity War, seems to like the idea – that is, with one change. Adding his own voice into the mix, Bautista suggested that Inglehart consider playing Drax in this proposed show.

Because the MCU is a property of Disney, an Infinity War live show doesn’t sound like the most ludicrous idea. After all, the House of Mouse is a commercial enterprise; nearly everything they’ve ever done has been converted into some kind of stuffed animal, toy, or theme park attraction.

Of course, this doesn’t sound like the most practical idea. Though it’s probably played as more of a joke than anything else, the only kind of alternate audience experience I can imagine would be something in the realm of Medieval Times. But I don’t really know.

Do you? Are there any expansive, Broadway-like productions you’ve envisioned for Avengers: Infinity War? Personally, I haven’t given it much thought. But if you have any ideas for how Disney could do this, go ahead and lay them out in the comment section below!