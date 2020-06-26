Dave Bautista’s New Movie Now Available To Stream On Amazon Prime

It’s been a long and winding road for My Spy to get a release. The Dave Bautista movie was originally set to come out in August of 2019 but was eventually delayed to 2020 where each month, another release date would be scrapped. Then, COVID-19 happened and any notion of a theatrical debut was long gone.

The action comedy was eventually bought by Amazon Studios though and because of this, the movie is now skipping cinemas altogether (domestically, at least) and is available to stream through the Prime app. For those unfamiliar with it, the film follows Bautista as a CIA agent tasked with spying on a family. But when the 9-year-old daughter catches him in the act, he must show her how to become a spy or else she’ll blow his cover.

It seems to be a rite of passage for every action star to eventually appear in a kids-oriented movie. Arnold did it in Kindergarten Cop, Vin Diesel with The Pacifier and Dwayne Johnson shockingly did it twice with The Tooth Fairy and The Game Plan. And now, it’s Bautista’s turn.

The former wrestler surprisingly has a lot of range as an actor and his hilarious turn as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy really opened people’s eyes up to his versatility. He followed that up with a brief but haunting performance in Blade Runner 2049 and let’s not forget Stuber, an underrated action comedy co-starring Kumail Nanjiani.

With Peter Segal (Tommy Boy) directing, this flick definitely has the chance to be an enjoyable watch. At the very least, it’s a perfectly adequate movie to have on in the background while you do other things at home. WGTC gave it a favorable score when it released overseas and while Dave Bautista‘s My Spy was never going to be a box office smash, it now has a chance to find its audience through streaming.