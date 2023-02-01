Dave Bautista’s latest thriller might be the film to knock ‘Avatar 2’ from the number one spot at the box office

Avatar: The Way of Water is about to be knocked off the number one spot by M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin if predictions for its opening weekend are to be believed. The thriller, starring Dave Bautista, will soon be released in 3,600 theatres, and is apparently on track to make $15 million to $17 million.

Avatar: The Way of Water has held onto the number-one spot for the past seven weekends, but with Shyamalan’s latest thriller that box-office domination is about to come to an end. The film has grossed a whopping $2.118 billion since it was released on Dec. 16, 2022, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of all time, so losing out in its seventh week isn’t really a massive failing on its behalf.

There have yet to be any reviews written about Knock at the Cabin to give audiences any idea of what to expect. Shyamalan is one of those directors who is a little hit or miss when it comes to his films. His last film, Old, received extremely middling reviews with Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer landing at 50 percent, with its audience rating not much higher at 53 percent. With that being said, it won’t be until audience reviews start coming out for his latest film that we will know whether or not he above box office predictions will hold true.

The film is based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. The story follows a girl and her parents who are on vacation in a cabin in the woods (very classic thriller stomping grounds) when they are taken hostage by a group of armed strangers. The strangers demand that they make a choice to avert the apocalypse. The stars include Batista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

Knock at the Cabin will hit cinemas on Thursday, Feb. 3.