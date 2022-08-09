Dave Franco responds to the meta idea of becoming the MCU’s Harry Osborn

With the power of the multiverse, anything is possible, and the MCU is gearing up to introduce a ton of new and returning characters to the fold. Recently, actor Dave Franco shared his thoughts on joining the franchise, perhaps even in the same role his older brother James played back in 2002.

Speaking to Comicbook in support of the upcoming Netflix action comedy Day Shift, the question was posed to Franco if he’d be interested in joining the Spider-Man universe, an idea which he seemed onboard for, but wasn’t sure of what role would be best.

Continuing, the interviewer suggested that the MCU is yet to introduce its own version of Harry Osborn, implying that perhaps this could be a role for him.

“That’s treading in a territory that’d be a little tricky. You know what you’re saying when you say that.”

With his brief response, it wouldn’t seem that Franco is all too keen to take over from his sibling inside the MCU’s Spider-Man saga. With so many projects in the works stemming from the iconic Marvel character, and likely no shortage to come after, there are sure to be plenty of other roles that the actor would suit should he join Kevin Feige’s team.

While there are seemingly no Marvel plans in the works for Franco right now, he and co-star Jamie Foxx (who funnily enough has had his own significant roles in Marvel’s recent history) will launch the Netflix vampire flick Day Shift this coming Friday, August 12.