Suicide Squad director David Ayer took to his Twitter on December 8 and confirmed a fan theory about the 2016 film.

Suicide Squad is about a secret government agency recruiting imprisoned supervillains, including Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc, and other inmates.

Their goal was to take down menacing black ops missions and try to save the universe in exchange for reduced sentences. Throughout the movie, things begin to turn after Joker (Jared Leto) comes up with his evil plan.

In the original tweet, the fan responded to Twitter user @theayercut’s theory about Batman possibly being CGI’d out of the scene where the Joker was trying to escape Arkham and did the finger waggle. @cyber10mark explained from their take of the movie, Joker’s finger waggle was towards Johnny Frost (Jim Parrack) to stop him from killing Harley Quinn.

Ayer confirmed @cyber10mark’s tweet by reposting the comment and writing “Correct.” Since the film’s release in 2016, the director has dropped subtle clues about certain things in the movie over the years. Despite the worldwide success of Suicide Squad, which generated $746 million, Ayer has voiced how dissatisfied he was with the movie’s theatrical version.

Last month, Ayer hinted that he might drop his version of Suicide Squad on streaming by reposting a video of the film’s star Jared Leto stating that he should release his edited version. In the tweet, Ayer wrote, “Exactly what streaming is for. If you own IP and you have a mandate to monetize it from your shareholders that’s exactly what you do.” No additional details regarding Ayer’s edited version have been released despite the tweet.