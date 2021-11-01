David Fincher’s New Netflix Movie Starts Shooting Today

David Fincher has been wanting to bring graphic novel The Killer to the screen since 2007 when the project was initially set up at Paramount, but Netflix subscribers will be the beneficiaries after it became the first item on his to-do list when he signed an exclusive four-year development deal with the streaming service.

Michael Fassbender was the first name announced for the cast, with Tilda Swinton as good as confirming her involvement last month, and World of Reel is now reporting that cameras are set to start rolling today in Paris under the lens of Academy Award-winning Mank cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt.

Fincher’s Seven screenwriter Kevin Walker penned the screenplay, which finds Fassbender as an assassin experiencing a crisis that’s equal parts existential and psychological as he exists in a world without a moral compass, which sounds right up the filmmaker’s street.

Based on the production timeline, we should be expecting The Killer in late 2022, and it might turn out to be yet another awards season contender from one of the most consistently acclaimed filmmakers in the business. More David Fincher is never a bad thing, and Netflix subscribers are in for a real treat as he dedicates his talents exclusively to the platform for the foreseeable future.