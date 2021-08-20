David Harbour Reportedly Getting An Extraction Spinoff

Based on the multitude or rumors we’ve heard in the aftermath of producers Joe and Anthony Russo confirming that Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction wasn’t just launching a franchise but an entire cinematic universe, the rumor mill has evolved into the equivalent of a hard-hitting, bruising action movie version of Oprah: “You get a spinoff! You get a spinoff! And you get a spinoff!”.

We’ve heard tales of Chris Evans, Oscar Isaac and more Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni taking a trip to Netflix, while scuttlebutt also pointed in the direction of an episodic spinoff, a female-driven story and much more. What we do know for certain is that Extraction 2 is set to kick off production in the fall, with director Sam Hargrave no doubt set to craft some more wild set pieces for Tyler Rake to shoot, stab and punch his way through in spectacularly violent fashion.

However, we’re also hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Riri Williams would debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever long before it was confirmed – that David Harbour’s Gaspar could potentially be getting his own solo adventure, after his brief-yet-memorable appearance in the first film hinted at a long and contentious history between the Black Widow star and Rake.

Whether it would position him as the lead character or have him as a duplicitous presence lurking on either the sidelines or in the shadows remains unclear, but if you get the opportunity to put David Harbour in a movie then it’s a hard one to turn down, with the 46 year-old possessing a deft blend of action chops, dramatic talent, intensity and vulnerability that allows him to paint any character in a number of shades.