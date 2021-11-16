David Harbour Starring In Holiday Thriller Violent Night From John Wick Producers

If there’s one production company in the industry you can always rely on to deliver bone-crunching, intricately-choreographed fight sequences and kinetic action scenes in general, it’s 87North.

Co-founded by David Leitch and Chad Stahelski in 2014, the outfit has delivered the entirety of the John Wick universe, Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde, Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody, Netflix’s Kate, and Leitch’s upcoming Bullet Train. If you’re a fan of those movies, then you’d better mark Dec. 2, 2022 down on your calendars, because David Harbour is about to have a Violent Night.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum Gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the Stranger Things star will be headlining what’s been described as a ‘coal-black holiday thriller’, with Dead Snow and Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters‘ Tommy Wirkola directing from an original script by Sonic the Hedgehog duo Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Given that we’re thirteen months out from release and the project has just been announced, we can expect this one to start shooting in the very near future. Harbour has tended to play the gruff, cuddly type, so we can’t wait to see him test out his chops as an action hero in Violent Night, especially with the John Wick team involved behind the scenes.